Reflect on the importance of our roots, YAHUALLI

As of June 25, the children’s staging arrives at the Gruta Forum Yahuallian assembly that points out the importance of love for our roots and the land we inhabit, with performances on Saturdays and Sundays until August 28.

This proposal is submitted by Broken Shoe Theater Company Y HL Productionsdevelops from The Caucasian Chalk Circle of Bertolt Brechtunder the direction and free adaptation of Veronica Albarranwith a cast made up of Ana Sofia Velarde, Salma Ramos, Rafa Laja, Hibert Lara Y Hector Lopez.

In the story we will meet the inhabitants of two neighboring towns who dispute a territory that they claim belongs to each one, within the ruins of this endless war, the villagers decide to end the conflict through a theatrical performance about two women who claim the same child as their son.

On one side is Natalel, who is the biological mother and loses the little one after suddenly fleeing from the war, on the other is Emilya young domestic worker who picks him up to raise him as if he were her own mother, a situation that gives rise to the question, whose child is it?

Based on this premise, the viewer will enjoy an interdisciplinary experience, where the game and the clown technique are mixed with sounds created by pre-Hispanic instruments, with the aim of interacting with the attendees and inviting them to reflect on love for the land.

The assembly includes the production of Hector Lopez; lighting is from Maria Vergara; the direction of movement corresponds to Arthur Serrano; graphic design credits go to Cactus Design, Virginia de la Luz, Roberto Betancourt Y Cuckoo Design; where the photograph is from Lulu de Limón and Cucú Design.

Don’t miss this assembly on Saturdays and Sundays at the Foro la Gruta until August 28, to find out about prices, schedules and discounts, here.

With information and photos, courtesy of Teatro Hellenico

