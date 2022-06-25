Popular Fortnite Pro Leaves Battle Royale to Create VALORANT Content

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Fortnite: Battle Royale is, without a doubt, one of the most popular games in the world. However, just because it’s at the top doesn’t mean it’s the best place to be. We say this because now a popular Fortnite professional has made the decision to leave Battle Royale to dedicate himself fully to VALUE

We refer to Benjyfishy, ​​a popular streamer and professional gamer of Fortnite who decided to leave the Battle Royale. Now, this professional gamer will dedicate his time to pursuing opportunities in the creation of video content. VALORANT, the tactical shooter from Riot Games.

This is truly significant news as Benjyfishy is one of the biggest names in the competitive scene of Fortnite. We say this as he qualified 4 times for the Fortnite World Cup and has thousands of followers on different social media platforms.

But if he’s so good at Fortnite and it’s such a popular game, why are you going to abandon it? BenjyFishy revealed he stopped enjoying Fortnite. According to the content creator, the reason he is into gaming is because he always wants to have a job that he enjoys. So, as he stopped enjoying Fortnitebut have a good time with VALORANTmade the decision to change the game.

It is worth mentioning that with this change BenjyFishy will remain as NRG’s content creator: In this way, he will only change the team, but not the organization.

