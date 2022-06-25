Piqué and an unknown blonde woman: the story of his being caught during his trip to Stockholm

Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez return to give an exclusive on the movements of Gerard Piqué after knowing his divorce from Shakira after 12 years of relationship.

The journalists of the Mamarazzis podcast from El Periódico have uncovered this Sunday that Gerard Piqué has been very well accompanied during his last trip to Stockholm.

Spotiy’s CEO invited the FC Barcelona defender to a conference in Stockholm called Brilliant Minds. The athlete came as CEO of his company Kosmos and is already prestigious international summit Numerous personalities from the world of finance and culture from all over the world attended. On the VIP guest list were Emma Watson, Greta Thunberg, Naomi Campbell either Alicia Keys.

The scuffle with the influencer Katrin Zytomiersk

During the event, which aimed to analyze and discuss the immediate problems that affect citizens and the planet, the Swedish influencer Katrin Zytomiersk wanted to approach Gerard Piqué to ask him if he could say hello to his son, admirer of the soccer player, through a video. He flatly refused.

“I asked if I could say hello to my son and he said no.. I asked her again, surprised, and she told me no. He wasn’t rude, but he was a bit cocky. I guess being such an important football player… But I didn’t know him until then. Then I took the picture to post on my Instagram,” Zytomiersk tells the Mamarazzis.



Katrin Zytomiersk // Instagram Katrin Zytomiersk



The leaked photo with the mysterious blonde

Faced with Piqué’s refusal to record a video for his son, Katrin Zytomiersk used her social networks to complain about his attitude and, incidentally, leak a photo of the woman who accompanied the footballer during the congress: a mysterious young blonde whose identity is unknown. Piqué appears at his side covered with a black hood. Not even Katrin Zytomiersk herself knows who it is.

The night the photograph was taken was Friday, June 17, and the story was blown up this weekend through Katrin Zytomiersk’s Instagram account, which, after giving her version of the events, has privatized its content. She then chatted with Mamarazzis exclusively.

Angry, Katrin addressed the player directly in the text she wrote on her Instagram account. “Listen to me loser @3gerardpique Surely many girls at this party wanted XXXX with you, and I saw you and immediately thought of my son. I was clear with you, I asked you to greet my son. You told me not. Who are you? A guy who dribbles with the ball?