Patricia Zavala receives two nominations for the “Pepsi Music” Awards – PressPerú

Lima.- Venezuelan Patricia Zavala has recently been nominated in the categories “Artist of the Year” and “Best Jazz Video” for her record production “Christmas with Patricia Zavala” and for the music video that accompanies the single “Feliz Navidad ”, at the tenth edition of the Pepsi Music Awards.

More than 100 members of the Pepsi Music Academy reviewed and categorized the more than 4,200 applications, thus achieving the selection of the 280 artists nominated in 22 musical genres this year.

In December 2021 Patricia presented her musical special, Christmas with Patricia Zavala, composed of five traditional songs in English and Spanish, associated with the holidays. Being the interpretation of the classic “Feliz Navidad”, original by José Feliciano, the one selected by the Pepsi Music Awards academy to compete in the category of Best Jazz Video which was directed by Jeff Cárdenas.

In 2021, Patricia positioned herself on the radio in France with her song “Me Besó” with the singer Kamaleon, where the interpreter also sings in French. In 2019 she released her single Loca Crazy with fellow Creole singer Budú and her first single One Kiss at Miss Earth 2018, where she managed to position herself as a worldwide Trending Topic.

Born in Venezuela, from a very young age Patricia Zavala has been preparing herself professionally to stand out in different areas of the world of entertainment. In addition to being a singer and songwriter, Patricia’s career stands out for being one of the most important presenters for Latin America on channel E! Entertainment Television, where she had the opportunity to interview numerous artists such as Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie, among many others.

From June 15 to July 15, you can vote through the Pepsi Music Awards website www.premiospepsimusic.com. From here, fans and followers will be able to select the artists who could win the iconic sphere of the most anticipated awards for the music industry in Venezuela.

