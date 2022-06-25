North West does an incredible photo shoot for Kim Kardashian

If there’s one thing the Kardashians have shown us over the years, it’s that they’re real experts. creating controversy posing like real divas. The most famous sisters in the world are very active on social networks, where they make us part of their day-to-day lives and always share ‘photos’, such as the incredible pose of all the Kardashians at Kourtney and Travis’s wedding. On this occasion, it has been Kim who has left us speechless with her latest publication.

The businesswoman, who has recently spoken out about her controversial weight loss for the Met Gala, has shared some photos in which Barbie-style pose: dressed in pink from head to toe. A ‘look’ made up of tight pants from Balenciaga (a garment that she adores lately) and a sweatshirt.

In two of the photos, Kim poses lying on a bed next to her bag, also pink and from Balenciaga. Another image shows the businesswoman posing standing in front of a pink wall. The photos are spectacular, and North West has had a lot to do, Well, she was the photographer. “Photos made by North,” Kim Kardashian wrote as a caption.

Kim Kardashian and North West have a lovable mother-daughter relationship, although North sometimes gives her the occasional annoyance, like when she showed her house without permission. Apart from that, we love seeing the cutest photos of her posing in her pajamas and also remembering her funniest moments, among which we will never forget that time North epically trolled her mother on TikTok.

