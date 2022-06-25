No More Heroes Creator Says Ryan Gosling Would Make an Incredible Travis Touchdown

In recent years, numerous movies based on famous video game series have managed to surprise the public, becoming blockbusters, even starting their own universes. Such is the case of Sonic The Movie, Uncharted: Off the Map, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Warcraft: The First Encounter of Two Worlds – 28%, titles that are among the highest grossing video game adaptations to date.

Thanks to the success of these films, more and more people in the media and companies are betting on live action adaptations of popular video games, and among the most anticipated are Bioshock and Assassin’s Creed, which will be developed by Netflix, and The Last of Us by HBO. . Now, the creator of No More Heroes, Goichi Suda, also known as Suda51, is interested in bringing the title to live action.

Goichi Suda is the CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture, a Japanese video game development company founded in 1998, responsible for famous titles such as Killer7, Lollipop Chainsaw, The Silver Case, Killer is Dead, Shadows of the Damned, among many others.

In a recent interview with Shacknews, Suda51 revealed that he already has the perfect team in mind to create a No More Heroes movie, choosing Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, la la land) as the perfect candidate to play the role of Travis Touchdown. , the antihero protagonist of the video game. Also, he mentioned that James Gunn and Takashi Miike would be his first options in directing. Goichi said the following to the middle.