Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite, the shoes that were born from the fanaticism of Paul George for the video game – FayerWayer

Paul George is one of the most productive players in the NBA: since 2010, when he debuted with the Indiana Pacers, he has been struggling on the courts. After going through the Oklahoma City Thunder he joined the Los Angeles Clippers. But, beyond his recognition on the courts, he is famous for his fanaticism for Fortnite.

In 2018, PG participated in the Fortnite ProAm, a tournament where he participated along with other stars from the NBA and sports in general. And, within the framework of that championship, he launched the Nike PG 2.5, which the public nicknamed Fortnite.

Paul George and a group of expert youtubers in Fortnite (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

And so that name remained, although they really had no link to the popular Epic Games video game. A happy result.

So are the Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite

Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite

The Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite are sneakers Featuring a Racer Blue mesh upper, utilizing PG 1 hook-and-loop straps across the midfoot.

It also has red details on the eyelets and a green inner lining, as described by GOAT, store where the model can still be purchased.

In the upper middle part of the shoes it shows off a huge orange swoosh, characteristic of Nike. It’s also found on the cushioned midsole, but in blue.

Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite

Another curiosity to note is that it has, in small, the names Pops, Mom, Olivia and Port, of loved ones for Paul George. And the player’s logo is found on the tongues and on the back, in addition to the number 13.

Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite

The Nike PG 2.5 Fortnite were designed by Tony Hardman for the swoosh company, and use Air technology. Specific colors are Racer Blue / Racer Blue / White.

The evolution of Paul George in the NBA

A native of Palmdale, California, Paul George was 10th in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2010, selected by the Indiana Pacers.

In 12 years of experience in the NBA he has with an average of 20.4 points per game, with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

With the Clippers last season, he put up 24.3 points per game (best average since 2018-19, when he scored 28), with 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.