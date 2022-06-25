Neither Kim Kardashian, Yailin the Most Viral wears the most daring bikini of the summer

Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ raised the temperature on social networks with a tiny bikini. The singer, who a few weeks ago got married in the Dominican Republic with Anuel AAloves to show off her curves with very daring outfits.

On this occasion, it was on her Instagram profile where she uploaded a couple of images with a very sensual swimsuit, in the purest style of kim kardashianbecause it left part of her breasts visible and had very little fabric.

The model, which was blue, had a top nipple type that covered only that part of her bust, while her pantyhose It had straps that fit around her waist and an extremely thin area for her private parts.

Next to post where she appeared posing on her side, so that her small waist could be seen better, which she accepted that she achieved with surgery, Yailin wrote, “And wherever I put it”, along with a emoji of a purple devil.

In addition, in his Stories he posted another image with the same outfit, which included mirrored sunglasses and sneakers norm core with white and blue details.

Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ in a blue bikini yailinlamasviralreal/Instagram

Although he did not state exactly where he was, it is possible that Yailin continues on his honeymoon with Anuel, who took advantage of his tour of Europe to celebrate his first days of marriage.

However, despite the fact that both are very happy because they have repeatedly stated that they are for each other, they have not managed to stay away from the scandals surrounding their wedding. For example, after marrying the one she said is the woman of her dreams, another young woman, Melissa Vallecilla, has revealed that the baby of which the singer is supposedly the father was born.

Likewise, the Puerto Rican became the target of cruel comments because, although some of his fans said that he is “eating” very well, due to the suggestive photos of his now wife, they also criticized his appearance since he looks thinner than before.

Given all this, the Dominican has decided to remain silent and only limits herself to sharing some images of her happiness, such as the surprise that Anuel gave her with a “bear” alive and a room full of rose petals.

For his part, the former Carol G, dedicated a message to his followers where he thanked those who have remained faithful to him despite the rumors. “May God bless everyone who believes in me and loves me,” said the Puerto Rican.

