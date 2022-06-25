Morata and Alice Campello and other celebrity couples with large families









It’s been a couple of years now that we experienced a ‘baby boom’ of the famous. There are many couples of actors, soccer players, singers and models that have extended the family almost annually. Some even become one large large family like the one they have Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos. Although without a doubt, the great references in terms of the number of children are still today Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who raised six children of different nationalities in their more than 10 years of marriage. these are all celebrities who have formed a large family.

Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata just a couple of weeks after renewing their wedding vows In a romantic ceremony in Italy in which the model dressed as a bride again with the little ones of the family as protagonists, the couple now surprises us with a very special announcement: Alice Campello is one of the famous pregnant in 2022. The Italian and Álvaro Morata have announced that they are expanding the family through their social networks with a tender image in the garden of their house, where the soccer player and his children kiss the girl’s tummy influencer. Heart – Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata announce their fourth pregnancy They got married five years ago, in 2017, after a brief but intense romance. Two years after the marriage, they became parents for the first time with the arrival of twins Alessandro and Leonardo. In 2020, his third son, Edoardo, came into the world. All boys. Now, the fourth baby is already on the way and who knows? Maybe this time she will be a girl…

Manuel Martos and Amelia Bono – reconciliation Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos get back together. Their reconciliation has starred in the front pages of the heart throughout the week and the couple is already organizing their wedding anniversary. They would have been married for 14 years if it were not for the separation they have experienced in the last… It was a year ago when the couple made an official statement to announce it, but their love has been able to overcome everything. They have been exactly 355 days apart and they have realized how much they love each other. Heart – Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos, together again a year after their separation Manuel Martos and Amelia Bono never stopped loving each otherthey were former outliers, they lived under the same roof, and they shared vacations with the children. This summer will be the one of their reconciliation, everyone wants a family party. They give themselves a second chance: surely his four children —Jorge, Manuel, Gonzalo and Jaime, 13, 11, nine and five years old respectively— they had a lot of weight in this decision.

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio Pilar Rubio plays in another league: four pregnancies and has a great guy. He achieves this thanks to a daily routine of exercises and sports, one of the passions that he shares with the footballer. But there is something else that Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos have in common: their union and love for the family. This has been demonstrated throughout these 10 years of relationship. They share their happiness with their followers and are always there for each other. “ “ Pilar and Sergio have four children. Sergiothe oldest, was born in May 2014. He was followed by Framework, in 2015; Y Alexander, who was born three years later. In 2021 the couple surprised with a new family member, Maximus Hadrian, the youngest of the family, who will be two years old on July 26. Will there be another family expansion?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have formed a large family. The eldest of his children is called Cristiano Jr. and follows in the footsteps of his father in football. They claim that he is good at it and that he strives to be the best as his father. He speaks four languages ​​and boasts of being a very good student. The oldest of CR7’s children was born in 2010 when his father had a relationship with Irina Shayk. Heart – Cristiano Ronaldo already has 4 children and is going for the sixth, Georgina is pregnant with twins! In 2016 Georgina came to the life of the footballer. A few months after their relationship came to light, their first biological daughter was born together, Alana. The little girl is only five months younger than her twin brothers, Mateo and Eva, born by surrogacy. Now, a new girl joins this family so special, although in the hardest moment for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina: they have lost the son they were expecting with so much enthusiasm. He was the brother of his new daughter.