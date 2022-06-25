MLB: Julio Urías prevails in the victory of the Dodgers over the Braves

adieu carrillo

Atlanta Georgia / 24.06.2022 23:36:04





Julius Uriah got his fifth win of the 2022 season of Big leagues this Friday night, during the victory of Los Angeles Dodgers on Atlanta Braves by slate of 4-1 in the Trust Park.

again, the Mexican looked hermetic in the center of the diamondworking for 6 innings in which he got three hits, allowed one earned run, gave up two walks and struck out nine rivals.

This could be considered one of Urías’ best starts so far this year.registering its second best brand of chocolates in this campaign, only behind the 10 prescribed last June 12 against San Francisco Giants.

For the second consecutive outing, the ‘Culichi’ was opportunely supported by his offensive with two RBIs justin turnera simple producer of Will Smith and a solo home run from Trea Turner.

In relief they appeared Evan Phillips, daniel hudson Y Brusdar Graterol, who added a hold to their account; in addition to Craig Kimbrelwho lowered the curtain and recorded his 13th save of the season.

After Friday’s victory, Julio Urías left his record at 5-6 with a 2.48 ERA and a total of 71 strikeouts. For the Braves it was Ian Anderson who took the loss to go 6-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts.