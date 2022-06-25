Mexican players who returned to Liga MX and later were champions

Néstor Araujo wants to follow in the footsteps of some national players who went from Europe to Liga MX and were champions, which we review on ESPN

Nestor Araujo returned to Mexico after his affair with Celta Vigo of The league. The Mexican defender was officially presented this Friday with America and became the third azulcrema reinforcement.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco left pleasant memories during his time at Valladolid. Getty Images

Miguel Layun

The defender who plays in America had a few years in Europe, with Atalanta, Watford, Porto, Seville and Villarreal. In total, he spent just over four years in the “Old Continent” and returned in 2019 with Monterrey.

With Rayados, he was champion of MX League and Copa MX, so he restarted in Mexico with the right foot.

Xavier Aquino

The midfielder, a youth squad player from Cruz Azul, moved to Villarreal in Spain in 2012, a team he was with for two seasons, until he was sent to Rayo Vallecano. In 2015 he returned to Mexico with Tigres, a team with which he currently plays and with which he has been a multi-champion.

Since his return, the Oaxacan has four titles in MX League and three Champion of Champions, as well as one Concacaf Champions League.

Francisco Javier “Maza” Rodriguez

The defender shone with Chivas, the team with which he debuted and which catapulted him to the ‘Old Continent’. In 2008 he landed at PSV Eindhoven and then had a very solid run in the Netherlands. In 2011 he went to Stuttgart in Germany, where he spent just one year.

It was in 2012 when he signed for the America and consolidated his return. Already with the Eagles he was champion of MX League in the Clausura 2013, when the Eagles beat Cruz Azul in the final.

Ricardo Osorio

Trained in Cruz Azul, the defender was consolidated and in 2006, after the World Cup in Germany, he went to Stuttgart, a team in which he was for four years and then joined Monterrey in 2010.

With Rayados, he lifted the title that same year of his arrival, in addition to winning international championships, such as three Concacaf Champions League championships.

Carlos Salcedo

The ‘Titan’ was trained in the MLS, but signed for Chivas in 2015 and his career took off due to his physical power and his qualities to defend. In 2016 he was signed by Fiorentina and then moved to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga.

For 2019 he is repatriated thanks to the fact that the Tigers made an offer for his services, and it was with the cats that he won a title of MX Leagueas well as a Concacaf Champions League.

Carlos Salcido

A Chivas youth squad, he quickly showed his quality, so in 2006 and after the World Cup in Germany that year he was taken to PSV Eindhoven, where he became a figure in the Dutch team. He then moved to Fulham and returned in 2011 with Tigres.

Upon his return, after the cats he was in Chivas for the second time and finished his career with Veracruz. After his time in the Netherlands, the defender was champion with Tigres and Chivas.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco

One of the greatest idols of America and Mexican soccer. A youth squad for the azulcremas, in 2000 he went to Real Valladolid, a team in which he spent two years and with which he was unable to consolidate. Upon his return, it was the Águilas who received him at home and it was with them that he became league champion in 2005.

Rafael Marquez

In a separate case is the Mexican ‘Kaiser’, and that is that after his time with Atlas, he earned a place in 1999 with Monaco in Ligue 1. His level took him to Barcelona, ​​a team with which he won everything. From 2003 to 2010 he was with the Catalans and it was at the end of the decade that he moved to MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

His jump to MX League It was not immediate, because he had the stopover with the New Yorkers, but after that he ended up in León and was part of the team that won the bi-championship in 2014.