Matteo Bocelli / New projects, love, successes and the relationship with his father Andrea

Matteo Bocelli, the relationship with his father Andrea and new projects

Matteo Bocelli is the son of Andrea Bocelli but just as the father is first of all a singer. Matteo will be one of the guests of “A voice for Padre Pio”program led by Mara Venier on Rai 1, together with other guests and singers who also participate for the common joy of doing charity and sending a message of hope in a delicate moment characterized by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

Matteo is 24 years old and is the son of Andrea Bocelli and his ex-wife Enrica Cezzati. About his father Matteo had declared: “Ours is a very positive relationship, we also share many passions. He was a parent who was always very close to his children, he passed on certain values ​​to us and I thank him very much for this “. Father and son in 2019 they had also duet on the stage of the Ariston of Sanremo. He had also said about his father that he does not stop giving him adviceone of them is: “Save the gold in the realm of the idea, because whoever has gold in his head has the world in his pocket”. Matteo and his father Andrea have another thing in common besides their passion for music, namely the international career.

Matteo Bocelli, a successful career and love

Before becoming a singer, Matteo Bocelli had gone abroad and had experienced how templatealso collaborating with important personalities from the American world such as Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Bella Hadid. He had studied in a conservatory from Lucca, then flew to America where he also made his debut as a singer. At 21 he signed a contract with Capitol Recordsrecord label of many great artists, including Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

After bringing to the stage songs in English such as: Fall on me, Solo, Close … Matteo ventured into a song in Italian: “Tell me” with the collaboration of Mahmood. On the piece in Italian, the singer had declared: “It’s a hymn of love, I finally find myself singing a ballad. I was expecting it so much because I have always defined myself as a very romantic soul “. About his love lifeit was rumored of an alleged flirtation with the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramarehowever, the love story between the two had been denied by those directly involved and it is currently not known whether the singer is in a relationship or not.

