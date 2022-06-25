Marvel returns to Comic-Con: The studio announces that it will be present at the 2022 edition

Three years after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of San Diego’s in-person Comic-Con, Marvel announces that it returns to the most important fan event in the world of comics this same 2022. Due to the global health crisis, the 2020 and 2021 editions were virtual and the Disney-owned studio decided not to participate, creating their own online panels instead. The president of the study, Kevin Feige, has given the news during a telematic presentation of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ this June 24: “We’re at Comic-Con next month, so we’re excited.”Feige said, “So yeah, we’re excited to go and talk about the future.”

Marvel will arrive at the convention with its latest title, the fourth installment of ‘Thor’, recently released and although it has not been announced what program it will take or what projects it will present, The company’s future includes films like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (premiere on November 11), ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (for February 17, 2023), ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (May 5, 2023), ‘The Marvels’ (July 28, 2023) and a new installment of ‘Blade’ starring ‘Mahershala Ali’. In addition, on television they do not fall short and will soon arrive on Disney + ‘I Am Groot’ (August 10), ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’ (August 17), the Christmas special of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Echo ‘, ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’, ‘Armor Wars’, ‘Ironheart’ and ‘X-Men 97’.

high expectations

Either way the hype is through the roof as Marvel has a history of very interesting panels at SDCC. For example, in 2019 the studio announced that Natalie Portman would return as Jane to ‘Love and Thunder’ and confirmed the protagonist of the new version of ‘Blade’. This 2022 San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 21 to 24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

And speaking of ‘Love and Thunder’, we remind you that the film directed by Taika Waititi hits theaters on July 8 starring Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista , Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.