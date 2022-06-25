Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling show off their outfits for Barbie

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films, and for those who cannot resist the desire to see Margot Robbie characterized as the iconic doll, there are new images taken from the shoot.

In them, Robbie, who has starred in films such as Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn or I, Tonya, can be seen wearing a suit in shades of pink, with flared pants and stars of the same color.

His counterpart, actor Ryan Gosling, sports a dark cowboy-inspired suit, as well as completely blonde hair in images that have been published through different social media accounts.

Directed and written by Greta Gerwig, whose Lady Bird is her best-known work, there is no official synopsis for the film, but it has transpired that in it you can see a Barbie who, for not being perfect enough, has been expelled from Barbieland.

“People listen to Barbie and think they know what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it may not be what it might seem at first, “said Robbie in an interview with Vogue UK.

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, actresses such as Kate McKinnon and Hari Neif have been confirmed to participate, along with Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, who will play other versions of Barbie and Ken, respectively.