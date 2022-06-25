Marc Anthony will have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two Latin music stars will be honored. Marc Anthony and Jenni Rivera will receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 24 new honorees on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood history with the presentation of their star on the most famous catwalk in the world,” said Ellen K, director of the Walk of Fame, according to Telemundo Houston.

Marc Anthony and other artists honored

In addition to the singers, other entertainment figures who will be honored are: Paul Walker (posthumous); “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo; actress, writer and producer, Mindy Kaling; the director and producer of the series «The Mandalorian», Jon Favreau.

Also the film actress Uma Thurman, the singers Lenny Kravitz and the Jonas Brothers.

On the Hollywood Walk of Fame there are already some Latin stars like Salma Hayek, Jennifer López, Shakira and Eugenio Derbez.

Angélica María, Los Tigres del Norte, Ricky Martin, Sofía Vergara, Selena Quintanilla and Thalía have also been honored.