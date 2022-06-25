Main medications most frequently associated with headache

Several medications on the list were less likely to be associated with headaches.

During the annual conference of the American Headache Society, a group of researchers presented the drugs that are most related to headache after consumption.

These are monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, immunomodulators and arterial vasodilators pulmonary, which top the list of drugs that were associated with greater frequently as causes of pain headfirst into a federal database of side effects that anyone can contribute to.

“Surprising findings included the significant amount of immunosuppressants and immunomodulators present in the data,” study senior author Brett Musialowicz, a medical student at Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine, New Brunswick, New Jersey, said in an interview. “Furthermore, our data provide evidence suggesting that various medications belonging to these drug classes were less likely to be associated with drug-induced headaches,” raising questions about the mechanism.

Drugs most often associated with headaches

The researchers launched their study to better understand the pain of head as a side effect of medication use, Musialowicz said. They analyzed the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System entries for the period July 2018 to March 2020 and listed the 30 most commonly reported medications related to headaches and their likelihood ratio (ROR). informed.

According to a website dedicated to pharmacovigilance training, ROR refers to “the odds of a given event occurring with your drug, compared to the odds of the same event occurring with all other drugs in the database” .

After consolidating generic and brand data, the drug related to the highest frequently with headaches it was apremilast with 8,672 reports, followed by adalimumab (5,357), tofacitinib (4,276), fingolimod (4,123), and etanercept (4,111). These drugs treat autoimmune disorders such as psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease.

The other medicines, among the first 15 classified by frequency, are the hepatitis C treatments (4 drugs), pulmonary arterial hypertension (4 drugs), arthritis (1 drug), and asthma (1 drug).

Of the top 30 medications most often associated with headaches, epoprostenol, a medicine for pulmonary hypertension, ranked 23rd, had the highest ROR at 12.8. The next tallest were the drugs against hepatitis C glecaprevir and pibrentasvir, tied for tenth place in the frequency analysis and both with an ROR of 9.4.

“Pulmonary arterial dilators and vasodilators are thought to cause headaches by sensitizing extracranial arteries. Clinical evidence suggests that there is a vascular component to some types of headache,” Musialowicz said.

“Monoclonal antibodies are suggested to cause headache via an immune response. Several monoclonal antibodies are in receptor-directed trials [del péptido relacionado con el gen de la calcitonina], which is believed to be involved in migraine. These trials will help further elucidate headache mechanisms and potential medications to treat these conditions.”

Is the data useful?

Stewart Tepper, a neurologist at Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire, who is familiar with the study’s findings, dismissed the new research in an interview. He pointed out that any member of the public can contribute to the federal database of adverse events (drug manufacturers are required to contribute), and the data says nothing about denominators.

“It’s not a reasonable way to assess adverse effects, for everyone and their uncles to say, ‘This particular drug did this to me. It’s not helpful in any way,'” he said. However, he added that the database sometimes “gives you a little signal so you can go back and try to get scientifically collected data.”

When asked to respond, study co-author and neurologist Pengfei (Phil) Zhang, MD, of the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine, noted that the FDA created the database “for a reason.” He also pointed out that the researchers used a statistical analysis technique, ROR, that was invented to adjust for weaknesses in databases.

