Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, responds about not being invited to her daughter’s wedding

Britney Spears recently lived an important moment in his life, after marrying Sam Asghari. However, the link was marked by the absence of their relatives. Among them, his mother Lynne Spears.

It is well known that Britney Spears She maintains a bad relationship with her family, due to her problems regarding the legal guardianship exercised over her. Therefore, any statement from the singer’s environment is always important.

Lynne Spears was ‘caught’ by a photographer outside LAX and, in a video obtained by Page Six, During her walk, she was asked about her ‘uninvitation’ to the wedding.

Nevertheless, lynn spears He did not want to enter into controversy and only spoke of his daughter’s happiness, after going back to the altar for the third time during his life.

“I just want her to be happy,” her mother answered, as she walked toward the parking lot where her car was. A few words that seek to reduce family tension between its members, marked by the recent defamation complaint of her father.

Also, a few weeks ago Britney Spears I already received a loving message from his mother on social networks, on the occasion of his wedding. also his sister Jamie Lynn Spears supported the publication of his mother.

“Your wedding is the wedding of your dreams! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special! I’m so happy for you! I love you!” He published on his official Instagram account.

Britney Spears officialize your link with Sam Asghari, with whom he hopes to start a family in the near future. In fact, the singer was pregnant but lost her baby to a miscarriage.

Who is Sam Asghari, the husband of Britney Spears?

Sam Asghari is an Iranian-American model and actor. he met Britney Spears in 2016 and, despite the age difference (12 years), both have a good sentimental relationship and now marriage, according to latest reports.

The video of Britney Spears singing with Paris Hilton and Madonna

The link, which took place a few weeks ago, was attended by various personalities and celebrities, who could be seen singing along with Britney Spears at a party where luxury and emotion were not lacking.