Layun assures that Cáceres ‘stays’ for AP2022

Like Gerard Piqué with Neymar, Miguel Layun revealed that Sebastian Caceres He will stay in the Águilas del América for the Apertura 2022, despite the fact that the Uruguayan center-back aims to leave Liga MX by being linked with Getafe of the Spanish League.

During the event where the commercial alliance between the Coapa club and the famous Free Fire video game was announced, which will be the team’s sponsor from the following season, where the veteran winger joked imitating Piqué with Neymar, when the Brazilian star it sounded for PSG.

For his part, Cáceres assured that his head is in America and is focused on the next tournament, mentioning that he found out about the Getafe rumor on Twitter, so at the moment there is no contact with the player’s environment.

Cáceres is linked to the Águilas until 2024, since they paid 2.3 million euros in January 2020 to Liverpool from Uruguay for 70% of his pass, and gave him an extensive 4-year contract.

The Uruguayan defender has registered 66 official games with the creams, where he scored 2 goals and contributed 1 assist.