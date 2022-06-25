La Jornada – Julio Urías adds his fifth victory; Dodgers beat Braves 4-1

With a sober performance from Mexican pitcher Julio Urías, who added his fifth win of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Truist Park.

In the first game of the series, the man from Sinaloa worked six complete innings in which he allowed three hits, one run, prescribed nine strikeouts and gave away a couple of walks, with a total of 94 pitches. He dropped his numbers to 5-6 and his ERA to 2.48.

Trea Turner added a pair of runs for the Angels with hits and a home run, while Will Smith contributed a single to left field for the run of Freddie Freeman, who returned to his longtime home.

The Dodgers attacked starter Ian Anderson from the first inning, who took the loss by making a couple of runs; in the top of the fifth they managed two more to secure the game.

Mets beat Marlins 5-3; Lindor drives in 4 runs

Francisco Lindor hit a home run and a double, to total four RBIs in the victory of the New York Mets 5-3 over the Miami Marlins in the Major Leagues.

Mark Canha also homered, while Taijuan Walker went just over six innings with three-hit ball for the NL East-leading Mets.

Walker (6-2) gave up eight hits, walked twice and struck out five.

All three runners scored on Lindor’s double in the sixth inning, when the bases were loaded. New York thus took the lead 5-2.

Dominican Sandy Alcántara (7-3), Miami’s starter and who came into the game with a 1.72 ERA, allowed five runs – four earned – and six hits in seven innings. The right-hander has pitched at least seven innings in nine straight starts.

Verlander, Astros snap Yankees’ streak at home

Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball in seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 3-1 to snap a 15-game winning streak at home.

Judge went 0-for-4 and the major league-leading Yankees (52-19) lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall.

In other results: Guardians 3-6 Red Sox, Rays 4-3 Pirates, Rangers 1-2 Nationals, Royals 3-1 A’s, White Sox 1-4 Orioles and Cardinals 0-3 Cubs.