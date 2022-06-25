Kylie Jenner’s cargo is light and trendy

Thinking about the fashion of the 2000s, many trends come to mind, including that of cargo trousers. In 2022 the Oughties are back and in fact many celebs have worn cargo, from the curvy model of the actress Barbie Ferreira to that of Hailey Bieber in a military version. Kylie Jenner has also recently chosen a pair of cargo in a light palette and showed them to her huge social audience.

Summer Pants 2022: Kylie Jenner’s white cargo pants are Y2K

How far will the influence of the 00s extend? More than twenty years after the fashion rise of low-waisted jeans, crop tops and miniskirts, they are all back, more consistent than ever in the minds of fashionistas. Cargo pants join this group of fashion revival and, for the occasion, they are everywhere. Coming from the hip hop aesthetics of the 90s, then passed through the multiple interpretations of brands such as Balenciaga or Ralph Lauren, these multi-pocket trousers have conquered catwalks and streetwear up to the present day. And among the protagonists of the cargo-themed street style could not Kylie Jenner.

Although the American entrepreneur has worn several vintage outfits that recalled the past decades in recent months, she recently immortalized herself in a self-portrait in which she wears cargo pants that exemplify one of the most important trends of 2022. Kylie’s chosen trousers are made of white cotton denim, they are characterized by the low-waist model and have a wide-leg line with 2000s-inspired maxi-pockets. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters paired her pants with a white tank top, signed Rick Owens, with the itbag Le Cago by Balenciaga. In short, a journey through time is guaranteed with a look like this.

