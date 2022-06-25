Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and more famous react to repeal of abortion in the US

This Friday the very conservative Supreme Court of the United States ended half a century of guaranteeing the right of American women to abortion, a situation that could affect other rights, such as those of the LGBT+ community, as well as minorities of Latinos, Afro-descendants , among others.

The situation has drawn the attention of several famous personalities, who have rejected the fact that their country takes away such a fundamental right from women.

“I am absolutely terrified that we are here, that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.“, wrote Taylor Swift.

While kim kardashianshared the text of Michelle Obamawhere she points out her concern at the revocation of a right to which women had had access for 50 years.

In addition, the influencer added a phrase to her Instagram account: “In America, guns have more rights than womenyes.”

“I am heartbroken. I am heartbroken for the people of this country, who have lost an important right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”points out the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Singer Demi lovato He also shared information about it through his social networks, in addition to providing data on options and alternatives for women.

Secondly, michelle visageindicated his concern, as he assures that the US Court could soon go against the rights of the LGTB + community.

“To all the women of America. I’m so sorry. We deserve better. All of us,” the Rupaul Drag Race star said.

“I hate to say this, but they are going after the LGBTQIA+ community. All of our rights being taken away,” he added.

Also the reggaeton Becky G was launched against the decision of the Supreme Court:

“Who is going to pay for all these unwanted babies? Who is going to provide free health services to people who are forced to become mothers? Who is going to provide resources for adoption programs? Who is going to pay for food, shelter and food for children forced to be born, or rape therapy for victims and children forced to carry their pregnancies?“, wrote on her Instagram the interpreter of MOMMY.