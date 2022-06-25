Kim Kardashian received criticism for her office chairs: they cost more than 9 thousand dollars and Internet users believe they are very uncomfortable | Famous
Regarding the lawsuits she has suffered for the furniture she displays in her properties, the socialite was recently singled out for the minimalist chairs in her office.
Kim Kardashian criticized for her $9,000 chairs
A few days ago, the creator of SKIMS excitedly showed the office of her company SKKN, her new beauty line. The socialite gave a brief tour of the space decorated by designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, responsible for decorating several of the Kardashian-Jenner clan houses.
Kim’s office embraces a minimalist, Kardashian style that plays with a warm atmosphere thanks to earth tones and wooden furniture. However, beyond the fact that her office looks beautiful visually, there is one aspect that Internet users do not forgive Kim: her chairs.
At Kardashian’s desk, there are two triangular-shaped metal chairs that, according to Internet users, do not invite you to want to spend much time in them. However, the discomfort of these seats takes second place when compared to his main wooden chair, known as the ‘Curial Chair’, which lacks a back and a padded seat.
The TikTok account @KardashianIcon highlighted that thanks to Kim’s video he found “the most uncomfortable chairs he has ever seen”. Her opinion was quickly seconded by hundreds of Internet users: some agreed with how uncomfortable the chairs look, while others highlighted that they are perfect for Kim, because she does not even have to sit on them.
“The perfect office for someone who doesn’t use their office”; “I prefer to sit on the floor”; “This is proof that she doesn’t spend more than an hour sitting there”; “My back would break if I sat there for 1 minute”; “Me wondering how people sit in those chairs.”
Kim has not commented on the disapproval of her office furniture. However, in her video she made it clear that she loves her office. In this clip, she also thanked her chair designer, Rick Owens.
Despite looking uncomfortable, these pieces are quite luxurious. Prices for his furniture are not shown on the designer’s official website, but on the site ‘1stDibs’, which specializes in furniture, jewelry and decoration, two of Kim’s office chair models are for sale.
The triangular chairs, known as ‘Alchemy Chairs’, are priced at $9,024.50 USD each; while the ‘Square Alchemy Chair’, the only chair that does have a padded seat, is worth $15,040.83 USD.
Kim’s wooden Curial Chair is similar to another black Rick Owens piece that sold at Sotheby’s for more than $39,000.