Kim Kardashian is accused of losing weight to copy the style of Ariana Grande ex Pete Davidson

kim kardashian raised concern about the decrease in her curves, as fans think that the diva is losing weight to copy her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends, Peter Davidson.

the fan of kardashians He seemed pretty convinced that the 41-year-old reality star also changed his fashion statement to ‘keep up’ with comic book exes.

In reaction to the mother of four’s new style, netizens took to Reddit to point out that Kim recently sported an outfit similar to that of former comic book sweetheart Ariana Grande.

Kim Kardashian with Ariana Grande

“That’s really embarrassing,” the user wrote alongside a photo of Kim wearing neon green boots with an all-black dress, while Ariana wore neon yellow boots with a similar outfit.

“The fact that Pete plays along is even more embarrassing”another fan commented.

A third commented: “This is creepy[y]. Some kind of single white woman (expletive)”

“Stop, that’s so (expletive) embarrassing”said another comment.

“I knew Kim was going to lose a lot of weight since all of Pete’s exes are SMALL.”noted a post.