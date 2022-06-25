Kim Kardashian Enlarges the Crotch of Her Skims Girdle to Fit Khloé

Kim Kardashian, in addition to being a great celebrity on social networks and reality star, has served as a businesswoman with various products, ranging from cosmetics, perfumes and the Skims brand, bodysuits and shapewear that have become very popular. popular.

But Kim had to make some adjustments after her sister Khloe complained that the bodysuits barely covered her “bigger” vagina.

On her Instagram account, Kim shared some images with some Skims clothes, where she tagged her sister:

“Khloé Kardashian is your lucky day! I’m at a Skims design meeting and we’re going to enlarge the vagina area of ​​the shapewear bodysuit just for you,” Kim wrote.

She added: “We’re making the vagina part on the suit thicker, wider, I’m sorry,” she said.

It was during an episode of The Kardashian airing on Star+ that Khloe revealed that her camel foot, which she calls “Camille,” is bigger.

“You guys know I get teased for having a bigger vagina than most,” Khloe said.

She revealed that she had to be taken to the attic to find models of her size in stores, as she had a large crotch.

Is it supposed to just cover my clit? The vagina needs a little more fabric, just a little widerKhloe said.

