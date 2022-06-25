Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson remove pimples together to strengthen the relationship

Each courtship has its own customs and ways of hanging out, that was demonstrated by the “influencer” Kim Kardashian, who revealed something that she and her current sentimental partner, Pete Davidson, do to hang out.

On a recent visit to The Tonight Show with reality star Jimmy Fallon, he was in attendance to promote his new skincare line, Skkn by Kim. But it was notable that Kim revealed that she and the Saturday Night Live comedian love treating her acne together.

“We go to dermatologists together, we inject pimples together”said Kim K.

“The dermatologist says: Is this contagious? You always have pimples at the same time”The Kardashians star added.

While he detailed that skin care is “one of our main bonding things” between couple.

According to Kim, Pete, applied acne medication to him while he slept.

And it is that while she was trying not to fall asleep, because she had to apply an acne treatment, she remembered that in the end she fell asleep, but woke up with a surprise.

“I fell asleep, I forgot, I woke up in the morning with sex medicine for pimples on my face… What a gentleman!“added the also businesswoman.