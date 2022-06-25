Kendall Jenner returned to singleness: ended with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner positioned herself as one of the most recognized and prestigious models today, due to her extensive career in the fashion industry. The young woman, a member of the Kardashian clan, has stolen the eyes of millions of people with her statuesque figure and the particular style that she usually imposes over time.

Recently, the social media celebrity caught the attention of different fans and international media after it was reported about the alleged end he put to his romantic relationship with Devin Booker. The American unleashed reactions on digital platforms, where the curious wanted to investigate the reason why she would have made this decision.

However, in the midst of the details that came to light, everything seems point out that the model and the athlete ended their two-year courtship on good terms and they are living different moments in their actuality.

As revealed by a source to the media AND! NewsJenner and the NBA Phoenix Suns basketball player would have gone through a series of unfortunate moments, where they had distances.

Similarly, the version presented to the international entertainment news portal points out that the couple had the opportunity to attend the marriage of Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall’s half-sister, where they both enjoyed, shared and celebrated without any problem.

Upon returning from this date, the internal troubles would have continued, due to the very different lifestyles they lead. Seeing that the situation did not improve, They decided to end the relationship.

However, the entertainment medium stated that the model was the one who asked Booker for time, so he respected her. Despite the fact that they distanced themselves in terms of love, young people remain in contact and “are aware of each other”worrying about what happens to them in their daily lives.

Although it is not a permanent break as the portal indicates, things can change over time and possibly remain separated for an indeterminate period of time.

The youngest sister of the Kardashians has not spoken about it and has left in the air the concern about her sentimental future.

How did the relationship start?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sparked romance rumors in April 2020, exactly during the start of the covid-19 pandemic, when they were caught driving a car through Arizona. Although speculation was gaining strength among social network users, the couple did not confirm their union until June of that year, when they appeared together in content.

They made their courtship official on Valentine’s Day, exactly on February 21, 2021, when the model published an image in which the two were laughing, located on a kitchen counter.

Kendall Jenner joins the group of celebrities who are breaking up their relationships, as happened with Shakira and Piqué, who are dealing with a tense wave of news and rumors about the separation that they made official weeks ago.

At the moment, the Kardashian family has been at the center of other news after Kim Kardashian was criticized by different people for “ruining” Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala. This event bothered her followers, who found it unnecessary to rent the piece only for the event that took place weeks ago.