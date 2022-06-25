Kendall Jenner makes this suit fashionable to wear

The successful first season of the new Kardashian-Jenner clan reality show format, broadcast on the Hulu streaming platform in the United States and on Disney+ in Spain and Latin America, has come to an end. To celebrate this new project, model Kendall Jenner attended a meeting in Los Angeles with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

For this event, the model opted for a much more sober look than usual, demonstrating her versatility and her great sense of fashion by opting for a classic jacket and skirt suit that accentuated her curves in a very sophisticated way.. Inspired by the monochromatic looks of her best friend, model Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner decided to wear a suit that moves away from her informal aesthetic, based on the ‘athleisure’ style, by wearing a pearl gray suit with metallic finishes. satin.



Kendall Jenner

However, flaunting her good taste, Kylie Jenner’s sister decided to choose a suit that reinvents the two classic pieces of tailored suits: the jacket and the pencil skirt.. First of all, the jacket is not designed with the typical cut of the blazers, since one of its main elements is its imposing V-shaped neckline. In addition, the classic buttoning has been replaced by a hook-and-eye closure that achieves a ‘corset’ effect that fits perfectly at your waist. Likewise, it presents a peplum-type silhouette, yes the most used silhouette in the 2010s, which achieves an hourglass figure effect by enhancing the curves.

The other garment that stole all eyes is the tube skirt, high waisted and above the knee that the model chose. In addition to standing out for being perfectly fitted to Kendall’s body, this skirt also stands out for being made of silk, since the satin finish gives the suit a different twist and is very on-trend. To complement the outfit, the model opted for sandals with a thick heel, tied at the ankle with thin and totally transparent straps.. Without a doubt, this element is a clear reference to the Y2K trend that the celebrity and her famous friends have tried to revive this Spring-Summer 2022 season. As the only accessory, the model chose a necklace with a large cross-shaped pendant. in silver color that highlighted the neckline area.

With this iconic look, the top model says goodbye to the first season of her new family project. And although many people thought that this new concept would be an exact replica of the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, with which they became famous in 2007, the truth is that the interest in them has remained intact and since the first episode became the best premiere on the Hulu platform in the United States, reaffirming that its popularity continues to grow.