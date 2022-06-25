Keanu Reeves is the proudest and happiest boyfriend with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is one of the most desired actors of the show, and not only for his physical beauty, but also his personality, nobility, and charisma.

The actor has triumphed in the world of cinema, starring in films such as The Matrix, John Wick, and The Lake House.

And to their 57 years continues to reap success, but he is also living a great moment in his personal life, with his girlfriend, the artist Alexandra Grant.

The actor started dating Alexandra in 2018, already four years together, they look more in love than ever.

This was demonstrated in their most recent appearance, at the Moca gala, which is organized to benefit the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The couple posed happily, holding hands, showing how much they love each other, and making it clear that it does not matter what others think.

Keanu Reeves is very much in love with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Since Keanu Reeves started showing off with Alexandra, they began to rain down criticism on the 49-year-old painter.

And it is that, although she is younger than him, has white hair, and is not the prototype of the “perfect woman” that abounds in Hollywood, but this does not mean that she is ugly.

“She is very ugly for him”, “OMG, what bad taste Keanu has, he is so beautiful”, “she does not do you justice, she is horrible”, “what an ugly woman, without grace”, and “I cannot believe the Keanu has such an ugly girlfriend”, are some of the cruel comments that have been written to Alexandra.

However, the actor makes it clear that He doesn’t care what others think of his girlfriend, he is happy with her and also shows her off very proudly.

That’s why, He goes with her everywhere, shows her off by the hand, looks at her with eyes of love, and gives her the respect and love she deserves, proving that he is a true gentleman.