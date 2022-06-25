Karol G will act alongside Sofía Vergara on Netflix: what is the series about and where do I see it | Netflix series | Bug | Griselda | Narco series | TVMAS

Currently Carol G She is one of the artists who has become a phenomenon of the urban genre. Also known for maintaining a year-long relationship with Anuel AA, the singer of Colombian nationality is renewed and will show a new facet in the world of acting.

Yes, to the surprise of his more than 49 million followers on Instagram, he announced that he will be part of a drug series produced by the mostro de Netflix . Who will he play and what is the name of the series? We tell you about it below.

The ‘Bichota’ communicated through its social networks that it will belong to Griselda, original story of the streaming platform; based on the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as ‘the black widow’ or ‘the godmother of cocaine’.

In this sense, Karol G will play the role of Carla, a woman who will be forced to transport drugs for her boss (Griselda), who will be played by Sofía Vergara.

“It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I’m in my acting and corporal expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly. It is a world where everything feeds everything,” the Colombian artist told Vogue México Magazine.

In addition, the singer explained how she has alternated with the recording sessions and her artistic career: “When you are not an actress, your goal is to do things well so that they are believable, with acting you really get into a character. I get up at 5 a.m. and work on my music at night,” she recounted.

The series also has the participation of actors such as Vanessa Ferlite, Christian Tappan, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila, Diego Trujillo, among others. Its release date is not yet known, but the name and genre to which it belongs already appear on the platform.