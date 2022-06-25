Karol G surprised and won 9 awards

Karol G has raised the name of Colombia on her way through different stages in different countries that sing her hits and accompany ‘La Bichota’.

Meanwhile, countries like Chile, Argentina, Mexico and of course Colombia, among others, have been part of concerts sold out that have marked the trajectory of the Colombian.

It should be remembered that at their concert in Mexico, which had Anahí Puente, a former member of the RBD group, as a special guest, hundreds of people remembered their adolescence after the two singers –Anahí and Karol G- will sing Save mea success that has endured over time.

But not only the Mexican has accompanied ‘La Bichota’ On stage, Colombian artists such as Andrés Cepeda, Jorgito Celedón, and Jean Carlo Centeno have also done so; they are joined by international musicians who have accompanied her on her tourfor example, the Argentinian Guillermo Novellis, better known as The flywho plays classics like To not see you anymore.

But right now, the interpreter of ‘Mami’ announced in recent days a tour of Europe with his tour ‘Bichota Tour’, adding these countries to the staging of the Colombian.

This is how the singer continues to be news around the world, festivals like Coachella they have also been unique platforms for the artist’s musical career.

But not only this, Karol G won in the last few hours more than nine awards in the Your Urban Music Awards 2022, event that took place last Thursday, June 23 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which recognized the best talents in the industry.

According to the event, the singer won in the following categories:

“Artist of the Year”, “Top Social Artist”, “Top Trap Song”, “Album of the Year”, “Female Artist”, “Video of the Year”, “Remix of the Year”, “Collaboration of the Year”, “Top Song Latin Crossover” and “Concert/Tour of the Year”, reveals the event on its official account.

With whom did the Colombian share nominations?

In the following category of nominees were four Colombians:

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Sebastian Yatra, Raw Alejando, and Farruko.

In this category three singers of the tricolor were selected:

Top Social Artist: Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Karol G, Anitta, Lele Pons, Ozuna and Resident.

In the following, ‘La Bichota’ was nominated along with Becky G for her song ‘Mommy’:

I’m sorry baby: Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

Desperate: Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone

Ram Pam Pam: Natti Natasha and Becky G

Mamiii: Becky G and Karol G

I returned: Adventure and Bad Bunny

A note: J Balvin and Sech

Medal: Blessd, Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez

Lie to Me : Tini and Maria Becerra

The Colombian was nominated along with her colleagues Shawn Mendes, Camilo Echeverry, Camila Cabello, among others.

Don’t Be Shy: Tiësto and Karol G

Oh Na Na: Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy

Follow: J Balvin and Ed Sheeran

Kesi Remix: Camilo and Shawn Mendes

SG: DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa

Fame: Rosalia and The Weeknd

Nostalgic: Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown

Likewise, in the next category the interpreter of 200 Cups razed:

Dali dreams: dove mommy

Animal: Mary Becerra

KG0516: Carol G

Part of me: Nicky Nicole

Nattivity: Natti Natasha

Motomami: Rosalia

With the above, Karol G added more nominations and awards:

Water: Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro, Nile Rodgers

The Makinon: Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

Yonaguni: bad bunny

Bobs: Don Omar, Nio Garcia

Fame: Rosalía Ft. The weeknd

Ram Pam Pam: Natti Natasha, Becky G

The Funk: Ozuna

Everything about you: Raww Alexander

McGregor: Anuel AA