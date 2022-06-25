Kardashian fans think Kourtney’s son Reign, 7, looks ONLY like his famous aunt as they compare childhood photos

KOURTNEY Kardashian has fans buzzing about his youngest son, Reign, as they think the young man looks like one of his sisters.

The 43-year-old shares Reign, 7, and her siblings, Mason, 12, and Penelope, nine, with her ex Scott Disick.

On Thursday, the proud father shared a snap of his son on his Instagram stories of the little one eating a sandwich in the garden.

The boy looked adorable as he raised his thumb at the camera with his mouth full of food.

He wore shorts and a gray T-shirt with mohawk hair, to match his new stepfather, Travis Barker’s hairstyle of the past.

Social media users, however, recalled another famous family member as fans thought Reign looked like his aunt, Kendall Jenner.

“Reign reminds me of Kendall in the first picture… the first time I notice it,” commented one fan.

“Yup! It favors her and MJ too, ”agreed another, adding matriarch Kardashiana Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Campbell to the mix.

Others thought Reign was the perfect blend of both of his parents.

“It’s crazy that one of them doesn’t favor any of the parents. They’re real mash ups, ”one wrote.

“Right! I feel like none of their children look like them, ”added another.

Scott, 39, and Kourtney, 43, often show their special bond with their youngest son on social media.

ADORABLE BOND

The Flip It Like Disick star recently thanked Reign in a special Father’s Day tribute.

“And the cute prize goes to… Raymond,” the reality star, captioned an Instagram story of her son using his nickname.

Reign sat on the sofa with his hair tousled as he ate.

He looked straight into the camera with a serious expression on his face.

Scott also spoke about his son last time during a trip the father-son couple took to Chicago.

The young man stood by the water wearing a black hoodie, white sandals and a smile.

The founder of Talentless titled the post: “He looks like a young Tom Brady”.

Hours earlier, she posted a cute shot of Reign asleep in bed on her Instagram story and wrote, “I have my baby.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney has also shown her strong bond with her third child.

The Poosh founder shared photos of his lavish Italian wedding with Travis, 46, last month, where he went all out for Reign on his attire.

Reign looked through and through to young gentlemen in a red velvet suit with a white pleated shirt and $ 435 D&G loafers.

In an unexpected reference to The Dark Knight, Kourtney titled the photos: “I am a man of my word.”

One image also showed Reign from above under green lighting, to which his mother added the exact text.

VOICES OF PREGNANCY

Rumors have circulated that Kourtney is expecting her fourth child with Blink-182’s rocker husband.

The reality star shared a number of tips online, leading fans to believe that a baby is on the way.

She recently shared photos of her romantic getaway in Milan, Italy with her new husband.

Kourtney posed in front of an open window in a photo and wore a black wrap dress.

Fans of the eagle-eyed Kardashian claimed they spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They went to the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

“Pregnant?” one asked while another said: “A child?”

One said: “She is pregnant!”

Kourtney was open to the idea of ​​undergoing IVF treatments to try to get pregnant on her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.

She also talked about other bizarre measures she has taken, such as eating quail eggs and inserting strange objects into her private parts hoping they will increase her fertility.

