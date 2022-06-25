Kardashian fans think Khloe True’s daughter, 4, is “SO TALL” and just like NBA dad Tristan Thompson’s TWIN in new photos

It is RIGHT to say that Khloe Kardashian towers over her sisters Kim and Kourtney, and it appears her daughter True is following in her footsteps.

Fans of the famous family can’t forget how tall she is in the latest photos of her mother and even compare her to her NBA father’s twin Tristan Thompson.

In the sweet shot, the four-year-old can be seen posing against a Los Angeles fire truck.

Khloe revealed that they had gone to the fire station to deliver ice cream to them.

But it was True’s height that made everyone talk,

One fan said: “She is so tall, like her dad! #twins”

While another commented: “I can’t believe True only has four! Great shot “.

This follower said: “She’s really tall as mom and dad.”

Since her mum is 5 feet 10 feet tall and her dad 6 feet 9 feet tall, True was always meant to be tall.

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough time for Khloe and Tristan.

The former couple separated earlier this year after it emerged that he had been cheating on her for months with another woman and welcomed a baby with her.

He welcomed a son named Theo, who is now five months old, with his mistress Marale Nichols, 31, in December 2021.

Tristan was in a relationship with Maralee when allegedly mutually excluding Khloe, with whom he shares his daughter True, four.

TRISTAN SCANDAL

In January, he admitted in a long Instagram post that he is indeed the father of Maralee’s son.

After the NBA player revealed the paternity results, he also asked Khloe a public apology.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you, ”Tristan said.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you might think. Once again I’m so incredibly sorry. “

Tristan’s infidelities began in February 2019 when it was reported that he was cheating on her with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe was shocked to discover that Jordyn, who the Kardashians once considered a “family,” had been “making out” with her boyfriend for two years at a house party, insiders said at the time.

Viewers reportedly saw them cuddle and be intimate at a party and this would be the last straw for Khloe, with their relationship ending.

However, it wasn’t the first time Tristan had been caught on a date with another woman.

In April 2018, according to US reports, Tristan was seen “kissing” a woman in nightclub footage.