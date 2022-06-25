Julio Urías aroused the admiration of fans with the imposing car he drives in Los Angeles

The MLB League is one of the most popular in the sports industry. So much so that television broadcasts generate millionaire profits, so it is not strange that teams pay very high salaries to maintain the podium of the best. Among them is Julius Uriahthe Mexican baseball player who swept away his talent at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Currently, the Mexican left-handed pitcher has a salary of 7.2 million dollarswhich is added to the list of commitments paid for image, sponsorships and investments, which represents for Julius Uriah a true fortune capable of paying for the most unusual whims.

Julio Urías in the last season.

And following this line, Julius Uriah agreed to the purchase of a Honda CV-R car that was remodeled to his liking to make it a model similar to the cars in movies like Fast and Furious. According to the images that emerged, the one born in Culiacán left aside the classic style to obtain the car of his dreams, which stands out for speed and design.

Julio Urías’ car in Los Angeles.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat version chosen by Urías, has a 6.2 LV8 engine that reaches up to 800 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, with a speed of 327 km/h.

However, what caught the attention of the public is that Julio adopted the gangsta style, with purple paint and yellow wheels, as if it were a tribute to Heath Ledger’s Joker.

Urías wants to change his luck.

In free fall

During the last games, Julio Urías worked as a starter in the games, but his effort did not leave the Los Angeles Dodgers in a good standing, who come this season with 15 wins and 7 losses, but still hold the top of the Western division. The truth is that the player’s performance disappointed his teammates who come below the New York Mets and New York Yankees, two consecutive regulars.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers signed the pro in 2012, with a major league debut coming in 2016. Four years later, Urías closed out the World Series game-winner against the Tampa Bay Rays, but did not I could count on the same luck this time.