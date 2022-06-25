Johnny Depp would have lost confidence in the media, after trial with Amber Heard

According to an Instagram influencer, Johnny Depp said his trust in the media was “ruined” by a Rolling Stone article that “shattered his reputation” and led him to lament the “death of journalistic integrity” amid his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jessica Reed Kraus is a citizen journalist, blogger, and social media influencer who has amassed nearly a million followers. on this social network, since thanks to his daily coverage of the Depp-Heard trial in Fairfax, Virginia, during the last two months he was able to increase his share of fans on Instagram.

In a post on Substack, Kraus revealed that he spent 90 minutes on the phone with Depp in early May, when the “Edward Scissorhands” star offered his “reflections on the death of journalistic integrity.”

For this, it is valid to remember that Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia for a December 2018 opinion piece that she wrote in the Washington Postdescribing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In that regard, Johnny Depp’s lawyers said he was defamed by the article, even though his name was never mentioned there.

Although the jury sided with Depp, Heard was also awarded $2 million for her claim that one of Depp’s lawyers defamed her.

Kraus, who posted daily updates on the trial from a staunchly pro-Depp perspective, wrote that he earned the actor’s trust.

According to Kraus, Depp told him, “I don’t know you, but I know just from the words you use and the aesthetic of your work that I trust you.”

For her part, this blogger wrote that Depp’s mistrust of the media stemmed from a 2018 Rolling Stone magazine story, which was titled “The Trouble With Johnny Depp.”

The article detailed the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s descent into “a haze of alcohol and hashish” that was exacerbating a “marriage gone terribly wrong” and a “lifestyle he can’t afford.”

In her conversation with the actor, the influencer said that Depp “briefly touches on the Rolling Stone article that shattered his reputation and ruined his trust in the media.”

Kraus wrote that the Rolling Stone story was a “betrayal from which it has yet to recover.”

They formalize sentence against Amber Heard: this is the figure that must be paid to Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard must pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation, after Judge Penney Azcarate made the jury’s decision official this Friday by entering a sentencing order in the court record after a brief hearing. in the state of Virginia.

The order was a formality after the jury will announce its verdict earlier this month.

In recent days, Heard stated that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband, in an interview she gave to NBCNews.

After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the United States capital, the jury, in addition to the 10 million for Depp, awarded $2 million to Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview.