Johnny Depp will face a new trial; they accuse him of assault

MEXICO CITY (appro). – After the media trial between the actors and ex-husbands Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the histrion will face a new trial for an alleged assault on a location manager on a film set, The New York Post reported.

The lawsuit against Depp, 58, was filed by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, who civilly accused the actor, in a court in Los Angeles, California, of hitting him twice after giving his opinion in a scene from the film. City of Lies (2018).

Brooks alleged that Depp yelled at him, swore at him and offered to pay him $100,000 to hit him back. Later, he claimed, he was fired from the project after refusing to sign an agreement that he would not sue.

Although the verdict of the judges favored the actor, Depp, 58, will testify again on July 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Depp will have the presence of his lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, who defended him in the trial against Heard.

Among the witnesses, several are part of the team of the former Pirates of the Caribbean star, such as Adam Waldman, a lawyer; Ed White, manager; Sean Bett, bodyguard and Christi Debrowski, sister of the actor.

On behalf of Brooks, he will be accompanied by his lawyer, Pat Harris, who said he is not worried about the result in Depp’s favor in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard because the two trials are different.

“The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault on a worker member of the film crew by the star of the production. Mr. Brooks is looking forward to his day in court,” Harris told The Sun.