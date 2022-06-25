Johnny Depp is the new patron of a wild animal rescue center

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has become a patron of a Kent wildlife rescue center after visiting and holding a badger.

The actor visited Folly Wildlife Rescuenear Tunbridge Wellswhile on tour with Jeff Beck and has now teamed up with the guitar legend to support the organization.

Other patrons are conservationist Bill Oddie and journalist Jilly Goolden.

In a Facebook post, the center said: “Following the success of our patron Jeff Beck’s tour, featuring his good friend Johnny Depp, and Johnny’s visit to Folly Wildlife Rescue to see for himself the work of Foundation with wildlife, we are pleased to announce that Johnny has done us the great honor of agreeing to become a patron.

“This is wonderful news as it not only gives a much-deserved boost to our hard-working staff and volunteers, it will help bring attention to the increasingly desperate plight of wildlife around the world. It is under increasing pressure from human activities, and it needs all the help it can get.”

Depp was photographed in the center hugging a badger wearing a beige cap, sunglasses and a military-style jacket with a Che Guevara patch. Earlier this month, Depp, 58, won his libel case against his former partner and fellow actor Amber Heard, 36, in Virginia, USA.

Depp was awarded $15m (£11.9m) in damages and Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) for his counterclaim.

The article, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” did not mention Depp by name, but said it was directed at the abuse allegations she had made against him when they broke up. in 2016.

Depp had sued for $50 million over that article and Heard countersued for $100 million against Depp’s claim that his allegations were a hoax. The day after the jury’s verdict was known, Depp was photographed in a Newcastle pub, before the show at Gateshead’s Sage Concert Hall.

Folly Wildlife Rescue each year cares for hundreds of wild animals in West Kent and East Sussex that have been injured by the hand of man.

Some of the animals they care for are badgers, owls, hedgehogs, bats and deer.