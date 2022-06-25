Johnny Depp and his band ‘The Hollywood Vampires’ announce tour

Johnny Depp goes on tour with his band ‘The Hollywood Vampires’.

A Johnny Depp nothing stops him and, after vacationing and partying, is ready to rock next year.

The Hollywood star, who has just concluded one of the most publicized lawsuits on social networks of the decade, which he won against his ex Amber Heard, confirmed that his musical group, ‘The Hollywood Vampires’, will tour Europe.

The band, made up of Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen, along with Depp, announced that they will perform in the summer of 2023 in Germany and Luxembourg.

“Hollywood Vampires is back. We will be in Germany and Luxembourg this 2023″, wrote on his Instagram account, @alicecooper, the legendary rocker.

This quartet, which has had different musicians as guests in live shows, officially formed with the current lineup in 2015.

It was in September of that year that the band debuted with a live concert, and since then they have made sporadic appearances, mostly in Los Angeles, London and New York.

With two studio albums recordedthe musicians have counted on colleagues and friends, for live or console sessions, such as Paul McCartney, Christopher Lee, Matt Sorum, Kesha and Duff McKagan, among others.

‘The Hollywood Vampires’ began as a trio, with Johnny, Alice and Joe in 2012making pigeons in California.

This name was chosen by the musicians in honor of the club-bar that Cooper owned in Los Angeles during the 1970s.

The cities they will visit in June 2023 will be Oberhausen, Esch-sur Alzette, Munich, Hamburg, Mainz and Berlin, among others.

In recent weeks, Depp has been dusting off his musical skills, playing alongside his friend Jeff Beck.

