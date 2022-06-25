Johnny Depp and Amber Heard do not reach a last minute payment agreement: What will happen now?

ANDThe legal process between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It’s not over, far from it. In fact, it seems that it will last a long time after the last events. The legal teams of both actors did not reach a last-minute agreement, according to the New York Post.

Judge Penny Azcarate ruled in Fairfax County, Virginia, that Amber Heard was guilty in the defamation trial against her former husband.

Because of that, Amber Heard must pay an economic amount of 10.3 million dollars in damages. A money that the actress cannot pay to Johnny Depp.

During these days, the two teams of lawyers tried to reach an agreement that has not yet arrived. Due to this, the judicial process again reaches a new dimension.

What will happen now between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Amber Heardby not reaching an agreement with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, will appeal the jury’s verdict. However, everything indicates that the process will be long and expensive.

Amber Heard could even have to pay an amount close to half a million dollars for this process, which could be added to the 10.3 million pending Johnny Depp. Everything, if the appeal is not favorable.

“You don’t ask for forgiveness if you’re innocent. And you don’t refuse to appeal if you know you’re right,” a spokesman for Amber Heard in words to the aforementioned medium.

If this action were carried out, the case would go to the Virginia Court of Appeals after 21 days and both would have to present their pleas.

Amber Heard still loves Johnny Depp

Some days ago, Amber Heard He gave an interview on NBC in which he detailed how he felt after the long and mediatic judicial process. Also, she left good words for Johnny Deppwhom he described as a “fantastic actor”.

Even her words reached the attention of the media when she also confessed that she still loved her ex-husband. However, everything indicates that this ‘saga’ will not yet reach its final chapter.