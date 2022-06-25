Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, the new photos together in Paris

But how tender they are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake hand in hand through the streets of Paris? The internet is a magical place and has given us some viral shots of the couple in love while they are in the French capital on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week. And if just a couple of years ago the rumors about a possible crisis due to his betrayal threatened to bring the couple to the point of no return, today the serene has dawned and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake appear more in love than ever.

The actress and singer are arrived in the Ville Lumiere on June 23 to participate in the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show. The two were photographed in coordinated and very stylish outfits: while Jessica Biel opted for a black mini skirt and lace-up boots, Justin Timberlake opted for a short-sleeved shirt with geometric print and oversized trousers. Holding arm in arm and braving the high temperatures, the two positioned themselves in the front row giving admiring smiles to the catwalk.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After the commitments in the morning, the royal couple allowed themselves some time tête-à-tête and here she was paparazzi in very sweet attitudes. After replacing a pair of comfortable sneakers for boots and wearing two T-shirts in full casual style, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake explored the city holding hands, between a promenade and a stop in a bistro. The complicity between the two is evident and it seems not even a day has passed since that fateful 19 October 2012 in which the couple swore eternal love in the setting of Borgo Egnazia.

Yet water has passed under the bridges since the arrival of Phineas (2020) and Silas Randal (2015) their inseparable children. Needless to say, J + J are one of our favorite jet set couples, also thanks to the sweet words that Justin Timberlake often and willingly dedicates to his other half via social media: “We have lived many unforgettable moments. She has had a huge influence on my life, and I have tremendous admiration for her, especially since I see what kind of mother she is. But even before. She’s a great writer, a great actress. She’s funny. Very funny. And she’s one of the most patient people I have. I’ve ever met. It changed me. It changed my life. ” So speaks Justin Timberlake, leaving Jessica Biel and all of us in a vale of tears.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – Paris Pierre SuuGetty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io