Jennifer Aniston’s haircut is ideal for summer

The haircuts of Jennifer Aniston have always created trend and this summer it was not going to be less. “Nothing better than a fresh summer cut,” wrote the Barber Chris McMillan on Instagram, to accompany a photograph of him with his longtime client, Jennifer Aniston. Never was a truer word said. The hottest months call for light, natural hair that can be worn as is, without too much effort.

That’s exactly the kind of cut McMillan gave Aniston when they met last week. To enhance her natural texture, McMillan cut her hair to a medium length in layers, creating a style that he says does the work for her. This way you can “wash and wear your hair natural during the summer,” he explained.

One of the products Aniston turns to to enhance natural texture is Lolavie’s Glossing Detangler, her own line of hair care products. Contains a complex of superfruits, plant ceramides and chia seeds to smooth, enhance shine, prepare and protect hair, plus it’s 99% natural and formulated without silicones, sulfates or parabens. The perfect ally for beautiful summer hair.

