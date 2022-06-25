Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release ‘Venus In Furs’, a new preview of the joint album they are preparing

With his voice and guitar and accompanied by his good friend jeff beck, the American continues betting on music. And it is that Beck found his song partner in Johnny Depp when they met in 2016 being impressed by the great compositional skill of Depp and his good ear for music. For this album, which will contain a total of 13 themes, have included both original songs from Deppas well as a wide range of covers covering everything from Celtic and Motown, to Beach Boys and Killing Joke.

‘Venus In Furs’

with a power huge (for good) electric guitar and adding a gravity interpretive vowel, Depp/Beck They launch another bet. The song stares at the rock remembering a theme The Velvet Underground American rock band, active between 1964 and 1973, formed in New York by Lou Reed Y John Cale, who would also achieve success as solo artists. The song was written by Lou Reed and released in 1967.

lyrics by genius

[Verse 1]

Shiny, shiny, shiny boots of leather

whiplash girlchild in the dark

Comes in bells, your servant, don’t forsake him

Strike, dear mistress, and cure his heart

[Verse 2]

Downy sins of streetlight fancies

Chase the costumes she shall wear

Ermine furs adorned, imperious

Severin, Severin awaits you there

[Bridge]

I am tired, I am weary

I could sleep for a thousand years

A thousand dreams that would wake me up

Different colors made of tears

[Verse 3]

Kiss the boot of shiny, shiny leather

Shiny leather in th? dark

Tongue of thongs, the belt that do’s await you

Strike, dear mistress, and cure his heart

[Verse 4]

Severin, Severin, speak so slightly

Severin, down on your bent knee

Taste the whip in love not given lightly

Taste the whip, now bleed for me

[Bridge]

I am tired, I am weary

I could sleep for a thousand years

A thousand dreams that would wake me up

Different colors made of tears

Original version of The Velvet Underground

The album ’18’ is released on Friday, July 15. Disc content:

“Midnight Walker” (Davy Spillane cover)

“Death and Resurrection Show” (Killing Joke cover)

“Time” (Dennis Wilson cover)

“Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” (Johnny Depp)

“Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)” (Beach Boys cover)

“This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” (Johnny Depp)

“Caroline, No” (Beach Boys cover)

“Ooo Baby Baby” (The Miracles cover)

“What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye cover)

“Venus in Furs” (Velvet Underground cover)

“Let It Be Me” (Everly Brothers cover)

“Stars” (Janis Ian cover)

“Isolation” (John Lennon cover)