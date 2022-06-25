Italy or Germany in the future of Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly out of the Manchester United project and despite firm denials arriving from England, the hypothesis of an early farewell from the Red Devils is taking shape. Rumors tell how the Portuguese champion is every day more annoyed by the static nature of the English team on the market and Cristiano Ronaldo’s idea to leave before the end of the contract, expiring in June 2023, has become even more substantial after that Liverpool stole Darwin Nunez from the red devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo, future at Bayern?

Bayern Munich’s Bavarians, after buying Sadio Manè from Liverpool for 40 million euros, must think about replacing the Polish Robert Lewandoski who will leave the club when his contract expires and will probably wear the Barcelona shirt. The Portuguese footballer who will turn 38 on February 5 is still in great shape and would be attracted to the idea of ​​playing in Germany. The complications of the case arise from the Cr7 identity card which makes the landing of the Madeira champion in Munich unlikely due to the corporate policy of the Teutonic team that focuses heavily on young people.

Suggestion Rome

In the capital, the rumor of a possible purchase that has global clamor by the Friedkin has repeatedly bounced, more names have been made, from Gareth Bale to Cristiano Ronaldo. The victory in the Conference League, Mourinho, the age of Cristiano Ronaldo and the economic strength of the Friedkin make suggestion possible. Roma will probably get rid of Florenzi who will be redeemed outright by Milan champion of Italy and Nicolò Zaniolo, increasingly on the market despite the winning goal in the final of the Conference League last May 27 against Feyenoord. In the meantime, the winter world championship forces the championship to an early start and Josè Mourinho pushes to have the full squad in the shortest possible time, the Lusitanian’s dream would be to have it already in early July, on the 5th to be exact at the meeting point in the retreat of trigoria.