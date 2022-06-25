it is three times the size of our planet – FayerWayer

A new concern overwhelms scientists and astronomers. A gigantic sunspot, called AR3038 and almost triple the size of Earth, is within the crosshairs of our planet.

This phenomenon may expel flashes of middle class in the near future, according to the report published on the Deutsche Welle (DW) website in Spanish.

Expert Tony Phillips, quoted on Space.com, wrote an article on Spaceweather.com on Wednesday, June 22, expressing concern: “Yesterday, sunspot AR3038 was big. today is huge”.

Phillips explained that the magnetic field surrounding the sunspot has the potential to launch M-class solar flares toward our planet. He added: “The fast-growing sunspot has doubled in size in just 24 hours”.

Sunspot region AR3038 has increased in size, by the diameter of another Earth. Three coronal holes have appeared on the solar disk, providing high-speed solar wind. pic.twitter.com/SJd3lgJ70F — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) June 21, 2022

Concern about a possible CME

There is great concern among scientists about the possibility that this sunspot launch a coronal mass ejection, known as a CME for its acronym in English.

this ejection consists of charged particles that face the Earth and may interact with our magnetic field and create colored lights in our atmosphere, known as auroras.

According to the report, the Sun has been particularly active this spring, sending out many M-class and X-class flares, the latter the strongest, as activity in the regular 11-year sunspot cycle grows.

CMEs are harmless and may cause brief radio blackouts along with colorful auroras. Nevertheless, on rare occasions, CMEs can disrupt essential infrastructure such as satellites or power lines.

NASA and other agencies constantly monitor the Sun, practically 24 hours a day. In addition, the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe mission is flying very close to the star to learn more about the origins of sunspots.