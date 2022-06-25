International LGBT Pride Day: four options to celebrate it

Its initials have undergone a slight change, but the fight continues for the recognition of their rights.

Every June 28 marks the International LGBT Pride Day. This reminder is held annually in order to promote respect and equal rights for members of the community.

EXPRESS presents some options for you to experience Pride Day enjoying different spaces and themes.

BOB COFFEE

Hamburger Day: A special route to enjoy them Read more

As its name indicates, what prevails in this place is coffee. Its preparations and presentations are diverse and you can order it as a cappuccino, frapuccino, amaretto or as you prefer.

The variety of its menu is such that you can easily find on the menu everything from an exquisite and steaming coffee to tempura shrimp, wings, pizza, burgersa continental breakfast, bolones and many desserts.

On the occasion of ‘Pride’ month they will once again prepare their delicious ‘Rainbow Cake Pride’ and for the purchase of each cake you will receive a Pride bracelet that you can wear at their next event which will be on June 25. With the bracelet you will get a 10% discount on your final bill.

To celebrate this June 28, the Giant Bears cafeteria located in Santa Ana Port (The Point Building, local 4) offers you a Show for the pride-day with guest artists such as Raphaella Del Río, sweets, promotions, music and much more; Best of all, admission is free.

At the event -like every day at Bob Coffee- you can enjoy the richest cocktails and sangrias. Its opening hours are from Monday to Wednesday from 07:00 to 22:00, Thursday and Friday from 07:00 to 00:00, Saturday from 08:00 to 00:00 and Sunday from 08:00 to 21:00.

An additional and very empathetic “fact” is that they changed their image to mention the date.

TIJUANA

Chips: a route of unmissable hollows Read more

Mexican experiences in a single dish is what Tijuana promises. With authentic flavors from the country of rancheras, tequila, tacos and enchiladas, this restaurant seeks to be a benchmark for Mexico in Ecuador.

If it’s about good events Tijuana It is not far behind, with the focus of wanting to unite all citizens with different tastes, it has prepared the ‘Pride Party’ that promises an open bar, drag show, prizes and many surprises that you cannot miss.

The cover has a value of $20 and includes: free bar of rum, gin and vodka. If you book in time you can access the draw for a Pride prize.

These events will take place at the Urdesa branch, located in the Victor Emilio Estrada 1006, June 28; and in Tijuana Puerto Santa Ana on June 29.

You can check the opening hours according to the address of the place on their instagram account, some open from 10:00 am.

“Take a look” at the publications, you won’t regret it!

MONA LISA

Dalia Mina is ‘the mother of the bolones’ from Guayaquil Read more

This bar-discotheque exudes colors, hubbub and a bit of eroticism in the Shopping Center Adventure Plaza.

A space dedicated to the community LGBTQ+but that allows the entry of anyone who wants to vibrate to the rhythm of the music and enjoy each show.

Their festivities are not limited to a single space, they hold outdoor events such as “Monalisa On The Beach” in Montañita where visitors enjoy different drinks, music and dance shows, fire shows, pyrotechnics and lights, the presence of drag queensDJs and other characters.

For this month of June, in commemoration of Pride, they have an open bar from $10 in consumption.

In its facilities you can live and enjoy shows with recreations of artists such as Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande. So also on Thursdays with some special themes such as a Mexican night or a pink night that consist of dressing according to the theme that is reflected that day.

Every Thursday is a new Friday for them and Monalisa knows it well.

Healthy food: four options to enjoy it in Guayaquil Read more

THE DOME

La Cúpula knows about parties and in each event it holds, it seeks to offer you the best fun you have ever experienced in the name of happiness.

Live music, colours, guest artists and many other surprises are the ingredients of each of its events held in different areas of the city.

Sunset Party, Ecuachella Sunset and Rooftop Brunch Party are the names given to their big celebrations. The latter will take place on July 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to give a magnificent closing to the PrideMonth.

This private celebration that will welcome 100 guests with reservations, promises 9 hours of music, Happy hour from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., GoGo Dancers, Drag Shows, snacks and prizes along with the impressive view of the Guayas River at the Pearl Central Hotel. You can visit his account on instagram and know the details of the event.