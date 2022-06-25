Indiana Jones and Luke Skywalker will conduct the Youth Orchestra of the Galicia Symphony

One of the most recognizable voices of popular culture will accompany the Galician Symphony Youth Orchestra in its tribute concert to John Williams next Tuesday 28 (8:00 p.m.) at the Palacio de la Ópera.

Although the name of Salvador Vidal do not make too many references sound to the general public, the voice actor has immortalized his work as an Indiana Jones voice actor throughout the entire saga or Mark Hamill like Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’. Interestingly, Ford played Han Solo in the original galactic trilogy, but Vidal’s work with the highest-grossing actor in history began in 1984.

For this reason, the Galician Symphony could not have chosen a more appropriate narrator for the concert of its Youth Orchestra, which it will conduct Victor Paul Perez. The program chosen to pay tribute to the most celebrated composer in film history includes scores mostly from the collaboration with Steven Spielberg, such as ‘Munich’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘1941’, ‘Schindler’s List ‘ or ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’, as well as ‘The Patriot’ or ‘Harry Potter’.

The main course will be the final act, with ‘Star Wars’ in which several unmistakable pieces will be performed, such as the melody of the credits or the ‘Imperial March’ that precedes the entrance of Darth Vader. They are both the Williams universe and the galactic creation of george lucas recurring themes in the proposals of the Galician Symphony, which in its María Pita concert and in some didactic performances draws from film repertoire and costumes.

On June 30, moreover, one of the best-regarded classical music ensembles in Europe celebrated its 30th anniversary concert together with all its projects: The children’s choir, the youth choir, the choir of the Galician Symphony and the Children’s Orchestra .

Tickets for Tuesday are available through the Symphony’s website or at ataquilla.com, with a universal price of ten euros.