In Germany they reveal the possible reasons why Bayern discarded Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the reasons would have been the high salary that Cristiano Ronaldo receives

Last Thursday, the Spanish newspaper ACE stole the limelight with the information that the Bayern Munich could be the next destination Cristiano Ronaldo. This story, however, was short-lived.

According to information from the German television channel Sport1the star of Man Utdin fact, was offered to the Bavarians, even by the CR7 agent, jorge mendesbut his hiring was soon ruled out by Bayern’s top management, made up of CEO Oliver Khan and by the sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

There were a few reasons why the arrival of the Portuguese was quickly ruled out, starting with the robust salary of Ronaldowho at United earns around 27 million euros a year, which is equivalent to just over 28 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the highest paid player in the bayernWhat is it Robert Lewandowski, you do not receive that amount. Annually, the Pole earns 24 million euros, just over 25 million dollars.

Furthermore, Bayern’s sports management believes that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo It would ‘shake the structures’ in the club’s hierarchy, something that is not his wish.

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Bayern Munich. Getty

In the opinion of the Bavarians, the Portuguese star is very concerned about breaking his own records, sometimes leaving aside the collective, one of the ‘mottos’ of the team’s philosophy, so he does not fit in the best way.

In this way, the driver ruled out CR7 as a future replacement Lewandowskiwho despite still having 12 months left on his contract, has already said publicly that he wants to take a new direction for next season.

Barcelona, ​​at the moment, seems the most likely destination for the Pole, this despite the fact that nothing is closed and the Spanish have some economic problems.