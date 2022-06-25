In a crossed bikini Sommer Ray exposes a great body that moves

Again, sommer ray captured the eyes of hundreds of thousands of users on digital platforms and as usual, moved his ardent fans with a couple of images in which he appeared with a criss-cross bikini who exposed his great tanned body in front of everyone.

The 25-year-old is a renowned American influencer who has managed to gain the attention of Internet users thanks to the content she often publishes through her social networks, in which she usually has no qualms about showing off with pride. all you have when wearing small clothing outfits.

It is not at all strange that the popular internet celebrity has managed to position herself as one of the favorites of users due to everything that she shows through her profiles, especially in Instagram and Tik Tokwhere he has been in charge of captivating millions of people with his elaborate anatomy and more.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos imposes fashion and teaches how to wear a mini bikini and tennis

Now that the beautiful fitness model is venturing into the fashion industry, her brand has become really popular among today’s young ladies, where she offers all kinds of bathing suits and even flirty sports outfits, which has led her to gain more influence among netizens.

Obviously, Sommer Ray has not stopped showing the new collections of his clothing line, and with one of his recent updates he showed that he comes with the best designs for his fans to wear this summer.

It was through her personal account on the Instagram social network, where the successful content creator shared the postcards in which she was seen posing like a professional outdoors, wearing one of her new looks in front of the camera lens.

Read also: They say Lourdes Munguía already teaches more than Maribel Guardia with a little dress on top

With these postcards, Sommer Ray took the opportunity to show off her angelic beauty while posing as only she knows how under the strong rays of the sun and proudly displaying her perfect tan opening his shirt without a hint of regret.

To complement her beachy look, the pretty model born in Coloradowore blue jeans and a cardigan that she wore open to reveal the new black bikini which she launched, leaving her long blonde hair loose with a light make-up that looked phenomenal on her.

“The bikinis launch tomorrow!!! You can pair the tops with jeans or whatever lol I can’t wait for you guys to see all the patterns and how cute they are,” was the message he placed in the description of his post.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on