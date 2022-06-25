“I can’t stop crying”: the reactions of the music world against the American Supreme Court

Yesterday’s news in which the American Supreme Court ditched the right to abortion marked another negative point in the history of the United States. The sentence Roe vs Wade it has guaranteed, for fifty years, the right to abortion for American women, as we have explained to you here. Since yesterday this sentence has been overturned.

A wave of discontent, fear and anger promptly invaded social media and the world of music found itself unanimous against this crazy decision. From Billie Eilish, who used the Glastonbury stage to talk about “a really dark day for women in the United States” and then post a story on the subject on her Instagram, to an angry Alicia Keys who shared Barack’s thoughts again. Obama, from Pearl Jam who said no to the interference of institutions on issues such as abortion to the sadness of Harry Styles, many and many have decided to make their voices heard.

Taylor Swift, repeating Michelle Obama’s thoughts on the decision, said she was “absolutely terrified of where we came from”

Pearl Jam posted a video in which Eddie Vedder, during a live performance, said: “Neither the government, nor the politicians, nor the Supreme Court should be able to restrict access to abortion. […] people should have the FREEDOM to choose ».

Bon Iver, from his private account, didn’t hide his emotions in a series of heart-wrenching tweets.

Harry Styles called himself devastated over this “very dark day for America”.

Mariah Carey said she was dejected, finding herself with an 11-year-old daughter to whom she will have to explain that she lives in a nation “that is disintegrating women’s rights before our eyes.”


Lizzo went to the facts by donating, together with Live Nation, 1 million dollars to Plannet Parenthood, the main American NGO that deals with the issue of abortion.

Phoebe Bridgers, on the other hand, spoke about her abortion that took place last October while she was on tour and how the current law has allowed her to access the abortion pill.

John Legend posted a video of a police squad in riot gear on Capitol Hill sent to “silence the women.”


Alicia Keys reported on Barack Obama’s comment, calling the ruling “fucking bullshit”.

Finneas left the word to other voices by retweeting a lot on the subject.

Zara Larsson pointed out that making abortion illegal will affect women’s health.

Jack White, in a lengthy Instagram post, ironically thanked Trump for taking America back 50 years.

Charli XCX asked all people against it, regardless of any citizenship, to raise their voices.

Paramore’s Haley Williams thanked all the organizations fighting for the right to abortion.


“It’s horrible,” Yungblud tweeted, concluding with the slogan: “Your body, your choice”.

Even Tegan and Sara, like many and many artists, advised donating to Planned Parenthood.

Tyler, The Creator limited himself to an exclamation that works even without translation.

Best Coast’s comment is laconic: “This country is a disgrace.”

Questlove, in a series of tweets, reiterated that there is no more time to remain passive in the face of certain events.


Cher went hard, bluntly, accusing Republicans of being responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.

Selena Gomez reiterated that women should have the right to decide for their own bodies, urging them to support Planned Parenthood.

“Fuckin ‘unreal,” Kid Cudi’s comment.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Cat Power defined herself as “pissed off”, also using the hashtag #nazi

Megan Thee Stallion showed her nails instead, promising battle.

James Blake spoke with a series of re-tweets citing Barack Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Garbage have called for a vote to oust these “medieval” politicians.

