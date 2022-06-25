“I can’t stop crying”: the reactions of the music world against the American Supreme Court

Yesterday’s news in which the American Supreme Court ditched the right to abortion marked another negative point in the history of the United States. The sentence Roe vs Wade it has guaranteed, for fifty years, the right to abortion for American women, as we have explained to you here. Since yesterday this sentence has been overturned.

A wave of discontent, fear and anger promptly invaded social media and the world of music found itself unanimous against this crazy decision. From Billie Eilish, who used the Glastonbury stage to talk about “a really dark day for women in the United States” and then post a story on the subject on her Instagram, to an angry Alicia Keys who shared Barack’s thoughts again. Obama, from Pearl Jam who said no to the interference of institutions on issues such as abortion to the sadness of Harry Styles, many and many have decided to make their voices heard.



Taylor Swift, repeating Michelle Obama’s thoughts on the decision, said she was “absolutely terrified of where we came from”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Pearl Jam posted a video in which Eddie Vedder, during a live performance, said: “Neither the government, nor the politicians, nor the Supreme Court should be able to restrict access to abortion. […] people should have the FREEDOM to choose ».

No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zo67xyzex5 – Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) June 24, 2022

Bon Iver, from his private account, didn’t hide his emotions in a series of heart-wrenching tweets.

I can’t stop crying. – blobtower (@blobtower) June 25, 2022

Harry Styles called himself devastated over this “very dark day for America”.

I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America. – Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 24, 2022

Mariah Carey said she was dejected, finding herself with an 11-year-old daughter to whom she will have to explain that she lives in a nation “that is disintegrating women’s rights before our eyes.”

It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes. – Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 24, 2022



Lizzo went to the facts by donating, together with Live Nation, 1 million dollars to Plannet Parenthood, the main American NGO that deals with the issue of abortion.

I’m pledging $ 500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars – FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers, on the other hand, spoke about her abortion that took place last October while she was on tour and how the current law has allowed her to access the abortion pill.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX – traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

John Legend posted a video of a police squad in riot gear on Capitol Hill sent to “silence the women.”

Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government mandated childbirth. Sickening https://t.co/2zRbqHkVgR – John Legend (@johnlegend) June 24, 2022



Alicia Keys reported on Barack Obama’s comment, calling the ruling “fucking bullshit”.

Fuckin bullshit !! This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out ~ @nwlc @PPFA @ACLU @SisterSong_WOC pic.twitter.com/52Pj6j36Z1 – Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 24, 2022

Finneas left the word to other voices by retweeting a lot on the subject.

The simple truth https://t.co/6nUc5o2skm – FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

Zara Larsson pointed out that making abortion illegal will affect women’s health.

MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL WONT STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING THEM, IT STOPS THEM FROM HAVING SAFE ONES – Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022

Jack White, in a lengthy Instagram post, ironically thanked Trump for taking America back 50 years.

Charli XCX asked all people against it, regardless of any citizenship, to raise their voices.

just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V Wade is none of your business. if you support womens rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is. – Charli (@charli_xcx) June 24, 2022

Paramore’s Haley Williams thanked all the organizations fighting for the right to abortion.



“It’s horrible,” Yungblud tweeted, concluding with the slogan: “Your body, your choice”.

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare – YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

Even Tegan and Sara, like many and many artists, advised donating to Planned Parenthood.

Speechless. Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people. This decision is a slippery slope. What next? If you have the funds, consider giving to https://t.co/ayj3kKeh9e or https://t.co/tM6mL3KzZE – Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 24, 2022

Tyler, The Creator limited himself to an exclamation that works even without translation.

sheesh – T (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2022

Best Coast’s comment is laconic: “This country is a disgrace.”

This country is a disgrace – Best Coast (@BestCoast) June 24, 2022

Questlove, in a series of tweets, reiterated that there is no more time to remain passive in the face of certain events.

Wow, just landed after 6 hours of no Wi-Fi on plane to read the news. It’s time (once again for the fatigued) to learn there is no letting up at ANY point. There is no more “ignore the news / willfully ignorant & will just work itself out eventually” y’all better get serious people – Dr. Love (@questlove) June 24, 2022



Cher went hard, bluntly, accusing Republicans of being responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women.

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT, BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE …

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼ ️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼ ️ – Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

Selena Gomez reiterated that women should have the right to decide for their own bodies, urging them to support Planned Parenthood.

Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body di lei. End of story. – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

“Fuckin ‘unreal,” Kid Cudi’s comment.

Fuckin unreal. https://t.co/02baF9sIPB – The Chosen One: I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 24, 2022

In a series of posts on Instagram, Cat Power defined herself as “pissed off”, also using the hashtag #nazi

Megan Thee Stallion showed her nails instead, promising battle.

The court has failed us all – but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact: https://t.co/fd4K56b8w3. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/FVwoCZqRy0 – TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 24, 2022

James Blake spoke with a series of re-tweets citing Barack Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

The Garbage have called for a vote to oust these “medieval” politicians.