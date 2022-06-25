How Tom Cruise Prepared For Mission: Impossible 7’s Most Dangerous Scene

Tom Cruise seems to be increasing the difficulty level of his stunts with each movie, and the next Mission Impossible 7 will not be the exception.

During CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas, Paramount released a short film of Mission Impossible 7. The video featured commentary from director Christopher McQuarrie and a behind-the-scenes look at an elaborate action sequence.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker