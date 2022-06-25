How Tom Cruise Prepared For Mission: Impossible 7’s Most Dangerous Scene

Tom Cruise seems to be increasing the difficulty level of his stunts with each movie, and the next Mission Impossible 7 will not be the exception.

During CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas, Paramount released a short film of Mission Impossible 7. The video featured commentary from director Christopher McQuarrie and a behind-the-scenes look at an elaborate action sequence.

The audience was taken aback when they saw Tom Cruise pull off a ridiculously dangerous stunt on your own. And what is even more surprising, the training that the actor underwent to achieve the action sequence.

How did Tom Cruise prepare for Mission: Impossible 7?

Tom Cruise he trained for a whole year and did 13,000 motorcycle jumps and 500 parachute jumps before filming the actual scene. Furthermore, he also filmed the scene six times on set.

But what does such a scene consist of? The actor jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle and free falls before releasing his parachute at the last moment. You can see it in the next clip below.

Yes ok Tom Cruise was not present at CinemaCon, he sent a pre-recorded message that read: “This is by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried; we’ve been working on this for years. I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid. I have to be so good that I don’t miss my mark.”

While the preparations for such death-defying stunts are always quite extensive, the Top Gun star really took it up a notch this time. He performed 100 HALO jumps before doing the trick in Mission: Impossible-Fallout.

Tom Cruise is not afraid of challenges and is always willing to give his all in every project.

Although it has not been the only thing he has done, he has hung from the door of a plane that takes off to climb the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. He also flew his own jet for Top Gun: Maverick and will be the next to head into space with Elon Musk and Doug Liman in the first movie to be shot in space.

What do you think of this feat? Tom Cruise for Mission Impossible 7?