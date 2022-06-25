Health authorities prepare for the possible arrival of monkeypox on the island

The epidemiology office of the Department of Health has not yet confirmed the first case to date.

Dr. Carlos Mellado, Secretary of the Department of Health and Dr. Melissa Marzán, Chief Epidemiology Officer of the Department of Health. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“In Puerto Rico it will happen, it is being studied on a case-by-case basis, but if you develop a fever, your lymph nodes swell, and pustules or rushes begin to appear on your face, torso, and arms, it is important that you consult your doctor,” said Dr. Carlos Mellado, secretary of the Department of Health, understanding that this is an international situation that will eventually reach Puerto Rico.

Faced with the evaluation developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine if monkeypox constitutes a “public health emergency of international importance”, the highest level of alert that the organization can declare, due to the total number of countries affected which amounts to 42 regions around the worldwith more than 3,500 cases in the last six weeks.

Strategies are advanced in Puerto Rico preventive and reaction mechanisms Given the imminent emergency that the arrival of the virus implies, in the epidemiology office to date, no confirmed, probable, or suspicious case has been registered, a traveler’s alert was presented, from a person who made transit to the island was exposed to a positive case of smallpox of the monkey

The health department, specifically the epidemiology office, through the surveillance system, was in contact with this traveler for a period of 21 days, which is the maximum incubation timeAt the end of this period, the follow-up process was closed, since at no time did he develop symptoms.

“We want to make the call to recognize that it is an international situation, that in the United States there are 24 jurisdictions that have identified cases; all providers should contact the health department in case of any suspicion”, Dr. Melissa Marzán, Principal Epidemiology Officer of the Department of Health.

All information about the monkey pox or monkeypox, is available on the portal of the Department of Health; Currently, there is no treatment against this disease, but research is being carried out worldwide on the subject.

Likewise, there are no estates or guidelines yet, on vaccination, mass vaccination processes are not developed. “Everything is under evaluation, so vaccination issues specifically would have to do with close contacts, under particular classifications and clinical evaluations, once they have had exposure,” said Dr. Marzán.

With the classification of Monkeypox, as an international emergency, it is expected to create and implement coordination between countries, in addition to reinforcing the active search for cases in the territories and putting an international brake on the circulation of the virus.